 
Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
    Before the Academy publishes its final list of nominations for the Oscar ceremony,, it first releases a shortlist. Credit: Libreshot

    Two Belgian short films have been pre-selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to win an Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category.

    Before the Academy publishes its final list of nominees for the Oscar ceremony on 9 February 2020, it first releases a shortlist of ten selected nominees. In the category Live Action Short Film, two Brussels films, ‘Une sœur’ and ‘Les petites mains’ have been included in the selection.

    Une sœur (A Sister) is a psychological thriller directed by the Belgian-Canadian filmmaker Delphine Girard, together with well-known Belgian actress Veerle Baetens, and camera operator Juliette Van Dormael, reports Bruzz.

    Les petites mains (Little Hands) was directed by Rémi Allier from Brussels, and tells the story of the son of a factory director who is kidnapped by an employee after it is announced that the factory will close. He worked with the Brussels actors Jan Hammenecker and Sandrine Blancke. Allier’s film already won the French César Award for Best Shortfilm earlier in 2019, reports BX1.

    Another Belgian entry, this time for the category of Best International Film, ‘Nuestras madres’ by the Guatemalan Brussels native César Diaz, did not make it to the pre-selection.

    Whether the two Brussels short films will make it to the official selection of Oscar nominees will be announced on 13 January.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

