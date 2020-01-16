Namur in the running for title of Top Destination

The city of Namur is in the running to become the top European tourist destination for 2020, Anne Barzin, city councillor in charge of tourism development has announced.

Yesterday began campaigning for the title, organised by the website European Best Destinations. Voting is open until 5 February.

Namur, the capital of Wallonia and seat of the regional government, lying at the confluence of the Sambre and Meuse rivers, faces stiff competition from the likes of Rome, Paris and Athens. Everything depends on the votes of the public.

“This selection is a unique opportunity to increase the visibility of our beautiful city,” Barzin said. The destinations in the running for the title will all be promoted in 170 countries for the rest of the year. “The results of previous editions show that a good place in the competition final is a boost to the touristic attractiveness of our city,” she said.

Last year’s competition, which attracted a total of 500,000 votes, was won by Budapest, chosen by travellers as an ideal destination for lovers, city breaks, culture, Christmas, nightlife, wellness and Instagram.

Second and third places last year were taken by Braga in Portugal and Monte Isola in Italy. Belgium’s candidate, Dinant, came in at number 11, ahead of Athens and Florence.

Each competing city is marked on a variety of topics; Namur is nominated for culture, city breaks, romance and gastronomy.

The full list of this year’s contestant cities: Athens, Bydgoszcz in Poland, Berlin, Cascais in Portugal, Colmar, Corfu, Cork, Héviz in Hungary, Madrid, Minorca, Namur, Paris, Prague, Rijeka in Croatia, Rochefort, Rome, Sibiu in Romania, St Ives, Tbilisi and Vienna.

Voting takes place here.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

