Brussels theatre bets big on improvisation in English

L’Improviste theatre recently introduced improvisation shows in English, which has proven greatly successful with the expat and international community in Brussels. Credit: Seb Devienne / ImproBubble

In the heart of Forest, right next to the park, lies a new theatre. But this isn’t just any theatre: it is the only one in Belgium dedicated entirely to the art of improvisation.

L’Improviste first opened its doors in October 2018 and quickly became a reference point for everything related to improvisation: It served as a meeting point for improvisers from all over Brussels and beyond, both in the audience and at the bar after shows. It also gave the local and international community the chance to discover this elusive art form on a much bigger stage.

Now in its second season, the programming is even more diverse: it includes improvised music and dance; shows for children as well as adults; more international guests as well as non-professional improvisers, who get the chance to tread the boards and showcase their talent every Wednesday.

One of L’Improviste’s signature shows is ‘A Table!’, every Thursday. In ‘A Table’, four well known improvisers are assembled on stage for a real dinner (the audience gets to pick the occasion), which very much resembles a one-act play.

Though most shows at L’Improviste are francophone, this year, Sundays are dedicated to improvisation in English, headlined by the Brussels based anglophone improv company, ImproBubble.

Its stellar cast, made up of professional improvisers from all over Europe, has quite an extensive show repertoire ranging from improvised musicals and magical realism to short form games reminiscent of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’. There is so much variety that one can come every Sunday and be guaranteed to see something different.

The Brussels Times