 
Antwerp restaurant named in 'great tables of the world' guide
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide

    Wednesday, 29 January 2020
    The Antwerp restaurant 'The Jane' has joined 'Les grandes tables du monde'. Credit: Belga

    The Antwerp restaurant ‘The Jane’ has been named in ‘Les grandes tables du monde’, a gastronomic association of which only 188 restaurants from 25 countries are members.

    “Very proud to announce that we’re one of the 13 new members” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

    ‘Les grandes tables du monde’ (“The great tables of the world”) represents one of the most important associations of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world.

    “What an unbelievable honour to stand between these great talents. Thank you, Les Grandes Tables du monde, for the recognition, and congratulations to the 12 other new members,” stated The Jane.

    11 other Belgian restaurants already were members, namely ‘Hof van Cleve’ in Kruishoutem, ‘Nuance’ in Duffel, ‘Slagmolen’ in Opglabbeek, ‘L’air du temps’ in Liernu, ‘L’Auberge du Moulin hideux’ in Noirefontaine, ‘Chateau du Mylord’ in Ellezelles, ‘L’Eau vive’ in Arbre, and the Brussels restaurants ‘Bon-Bon’, ‘Comme chez soi’, ‘Le Chalet de la Forêt’, and ‘Sea Grill’.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

