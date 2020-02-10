Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe

The Brussels University district has received praise from international media after featuring on a list highlighting 10 hidden gems in European cities.

The Guardian article, which aimed to find less touristy areas, primarily commended the area for its diversity, writing that “you’re as likely to find yourself talking to a new arrival from Africa, opening his dream restaurant, as to a septuagenarian Belgian bar owner.”

The accessibility of the neighbourhood saw equal praise as did the variety of relatively new businesses showing up alongside an increasing student population. The major redevelopment of the Gendarmerie Royale barracks – called SeeU – which has brought over 50 community projects including a velodrome, organic market and family-friendly cafe L’Haricot Magique, was also featured in the piece.

A lack of hotels, while commented upon, was deemed easily fixable by moving slightly beyond the quarter.

For the full list, and the other nice spots, click here.

The Brussels Times