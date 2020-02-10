 
Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels University district named one of the coolest...
Belgian parents worry about loss of cord blood...
Parents can choose their secondary school from tomorrow...
African Union rejects the American peace plan for...
Bitcoin value goes above 10,000 dollars, the highest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe
    Belgian parents worry about loss of cord blood samples
    Parents can choose their secondary school from tomorrow
    African Union rejects the American peace plan for the Middle East
    Bitcoin value goes above 10,000 dollars, the highest level since October
    Three soldiers leave the Belgian army every day
    Belgian stem cells sent to Poland
    Storm ‘Ciara’: Brussels Airlines cancels 20 flights departing from Brussels on Sunday
    Fair minimum wages: A legal and political challenge for EU
    A leaky Commission
    Sale of La Cambre abbey agreed for “seven to 14 million euros”
    Almost 9% more use of bicycle in Brussels in 2019
    Residents evacuated from major fire in Brussels North station neighbourhood
    Belgian researchers develop safer fireproof suits for firefighters
    Brussels police arrest nine in raids over home invasions
    Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage
    Namur chosen as one of Europe’s top destinations
    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday
    Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built equipment
    View more

    Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe

    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Credit: SeeU Brussels

    The Brussels University district has received praise from international media after featuring on a list highlighting 10 hidden gems in European cities.

    The Guardian article, which aimed to find less touristy areas, primarily commended the area for its diversity, writing that “you’re as likely to find yourself talking to a new arrival from Africa, opening his dream restaurant, as to a septuagenarian Belgian bar owner.”

    The accessibility of the neighbourhood saw equal praise as did the variety of relatively new businesses showing up alongside an increasing student population. The major redevelopment of the Gendarmerie Royale barracks – called SeeU – which has brought over 50 community projects including a velodrome, organic market and family-friendly cafe L’Haricot Magique, was also featured in the piece.

    A lack of hotels, while commented upon, was deemed easily fixable by moving slightly beyond the quarter.

    For the full list, and the other nice spots, click here.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job