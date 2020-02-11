 
‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: false alert at Marie Curie Hospital in...
Brussels gives green light to new tram route...
Belgium carries out fourth most painful animal tests...
Storm Ciara: 8 people died in Europe...
A quarter of commuters use train journey to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Coronavirus: false alert at Marie Curie Hospital in Charleroi
    Brussels gives green light to new tram route
    Belgium carries out fourth most painful animal tests in EU
    Storm Ciara: 8 people died in Europe
    A quarter of commuters use train journey to work
    Julie Van Espen would ‘still be alive if justice had taken responsibility,’ parents say
    ‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne
    Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?
    Ghent street mural named in most beautiful in Belgium
    Belgian emergency number unveils ‘options’ menu from Tuesday
    Ten men own more wealth than world’s 85 poorest countries
    Vlaams Belang wants to scrap child benefits for criminal minors
    Paris-Roubaix 2020 offers cyclists gruelling new challenges
    Belgium considers online voting in future elections
    Storm Ciara: Brussels parks remain closed until Wednesday
    EU high official forced to apologize for insulting young climate activists
    Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at Leuven University
    Coronavirus: Belgian reopens representations in China
    ‘Not useful’ to resuscitate people over 80, research says
    Brasserie De La Senne faces complaint over ‘violent’ label design
    View more

    ‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne

    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Award-winning film director, Bong Joon-ho, has revealed that if he could, he would invite Belgian football star Kevin De Bruyne to his dream dinner party.

    Joon-ho  – who has become a common name in recent days after his movie ‘Parasite’ became the first foreign-language film ever to win the Oscar for ‘best picture’ –  has revealed himself to be a fan of De Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City.

    Speaking during a Reddit interview, Joon-ho was asked which five guests he would like to share his last supper with. On his list were film directors Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese, former South Korean skating champion Yuna Kim, Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page and … Kevin De Bruyne.

    Joon-ho also claimed the best director accolade and the award for best original screenplay, while his movie ‘Parasite’ also picked up the award for best foreign-language film.

    It was “a dream come true,” he said.

     The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job