‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne

Award-winning film director, Bong Joon-ho, has revealed that if he could, he would invite Belgian football star Kevin De Bruyne to his dream dinner party.

Joon-ho – who has become a common name in recent days after his movie ‘Parasite’ became the first foreign-language film ever to win the Oscar for ‘best picture’ – has revealed himself to be a fan of De Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City.

Speaking during a Reddit interview, Joon-ho was asked which five guests he would like to share his last supper with. On his list were film directors Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese, former South Korean skating champion Yuna Kim, Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page and … Kevin De Bruyne.

Joon-ho also claimed the best director accolade and the award for best original screenplay, while his movie ‘Parasite’ also picked up the award for best foreign-language film.

It was “a dream come true,” he said.

i’ve watched it 600 times pic.twitter.com/evQ4waw1H1 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 10, 2020

The Brussels Times