 
Why Azerbaijan has a statue of Jean-Claude Van Damme
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Latest News:
Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in...
Several parks closed in Brussels because of high...
Belgians with Asian roots report increased racism amid...
Brussels bans plastic produce bags from 1 March...
Rules on student hazing introduced in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Walloon health tech company raises €25 million in funding round
    Several parks closed in Brussels because of high winds
    Belgians with Asian roots report increased racism amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels bans plastic produce bags from 1 March
    Rules on student hazing introduced in Belgium
    Catholic hospitals forcing palliative care on patients who request euthanasia
    First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed
    Why Azerbaijan has a statue of Jean-Claude Van Damme
    Coronavirus: almost 15,000 new infections in China on Wednesday
    More marriage contracts signed after the wedding than before
    Coronavirus: lack of Chinese tourists begins to impact global tourism
    Police were ‘needlessly violent’ at Brussels jenever party, students say
    Liège researchers report breakthrough in colon cancer treatment
    Coronavirus: stranded Dutch cruise ship allowed to moor
    Doctors unhappy about planned new non-emergency number 1733
    80 km/h winds to hit Belgium this week
    Asbestos still present in 80% of Flemish schools in Brussels
    King Philippe addresses UN on behalf of children in conflict situations
    STIB checks less tickets due to shortage of staff
    Twice as many people take driving exam with automatic transmission
    View more

    Why Azerbaijan has a statue of Jean-Claude Van Damme

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Credit: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium

    Photographs of a statue of Belgian action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme in a village in Azerbaijan have prompted mass support from his fans, but it begs the question, why has the hero been immortalised in such an unusual location?

    Jean-Claude Camille François Van Varenberg (born 18 October 1960), professionally known as Jean-Claude Van Damme, is a Belgian martial artist born in Brussels, actor, and director best known for his martial arts action films.

    Proudly standing in the village of Vandam, the statue of Van Damme by Azad Aliyev has also aimed to capture this martial arts spirit, depicting the hero doing the splits in across two tree stumps.

    While it is unclear when the stature first went up, according to a post by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium, it was probably inspired by the fact that the village name (Vandam) sounds a lot like the actor’s surname.

    This unusual connection saw some international attention when it was posted on Facebook and Reddit in late 2019, garnering enough attention for comment from Van Damme himself.

    “Another life-size JCVD™️ statue which is mounted in a village named ‘Vandam’ in Azerbaijan! By sculptor Azad Aliyev. Thank you,” the actor posted on his Facebook page, alongside a photo of the sculpture.

    This is not the only statue of the Timecop star, with another inaugurated the 21st October 2012 in front of the Westland Shopping Center in Brussels in presence of the Belgian actor.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job