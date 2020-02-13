First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed

Drawings that have not been published before show what the new 'Frozen' themed area will look like. Credit: © Disney

Plans for ‘Frozen Land’, an area of the Disneyland Paris theme park dedicated to the ‘Frozen’ movies have shown up on social media.

Drawings that have not been published before show what the new ‘Frozen’ themed area will look like. The images show that there will be at least one ‘Frozen’ attraction in Arendelle, the winter kingdom from the Disney movies ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’.

An attraction will be based on ‘Frozen Ever After’, one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World in Florida. Additionally, visitors will be able to browse various shops restaurants. Plans also include a port with boats and a kiosk, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

❄️ It’s time. Have a seat (trust me), grab a drink, we’re about to take you to on a detailed tour.. of Arendelle.

⚠️The upcoming information is the result of a lawful public consultation following the approval of the Land’s construction permit by the local authorities. #WDS2 pic.twitter.com/kDnfeqti67 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 12, 2020

❄️ The Port of Arendelle in “Frozen Land” will feature docks, boats and a lovely Kiosk. Plus, across the water, a lighthouse: #Frozen #WDS2 pic.twitter.com/gqjtiRXFXS — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 12, 2020

❄️ Let’s walk through the streets of Arendelle: 3D renderings of the facades and the public spaces of the “Frozen Land” town center at Walt Disney Studios Park: #Frozen #WDS2 pic.twitter.com/FENMqmZ1d5 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 12, 2020

The opening of the new zone is planned for the summer of 2023, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times