 
First plans for 'Frozen Land' in Disneyland Paris revealed
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
    First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    Drawings that have not been published before show what the new 'Frozen' themed area will look like. Credit: © Disney

    Plans for ‘Frozen Land’, an area of the Disneyland Paris theme park dedicated to the ‘Frozen’ movies have shown up on social media.

    Drawings that have not been published before show what the new ‘Frozen’ themed area will look like. The images show that there will be at least one ‘Frozen’ attraction in Arendelle, the winter kingdom from the Disney movies ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’.

    An attraction will be based on ‘Frozen Ever After’, one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World in Florida. Additionally, visitors will be able to browse various shops restaurants. Plans also include a port with boats and a kiosk, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The opening of the new zone is planned for the summer of 2023, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

