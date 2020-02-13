First plans for ‘Frozen Land’ in Disneyland Paris revealed

Plans for ‘Frozen Land’, an area of the Disneyland Paris theme park dedicated to the ‘Frozen’ movies have shown up on social media.
Drawings that have not been published before show what the new ‘Frozen’ themed area will look like. The images show that there will be at least one ‘Frozen’ attraction in Arendelle, the winter kingdom from the Disney movies ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’.
An attraction will be based on ‘Frozen Ever After’, one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World in Florida. Additionally, visitors will be able to browse various shops restaurants. Plans also include a port with boats and a kiosk, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.
❄️ It’s time. Have a seat (trust me), grab a drink, we’re about to take you to on a detailed tour.. of Arendelle.
⚠️The upcoming information is the result of a lawful public consultation following the approval of the Land’s construction permit by the local authorities. #WDS2pic.twitter.com/kDnfeqti67