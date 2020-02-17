 
Mark Zuckerberg stops by Brussels restaurant ahead of EU meeting
Monday, 17 February, 2020
    Mark Zuckerberg stops by Brussels restaurant ahead of EU meeting

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Zuckerberg is in Brussels to attend a European Commission meeting, but was spotted in the restaurant. Credit: Le Taverne du Passage/Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is in Brussels for a European Commission meeting, but was spotted in the restaurant Taverne du Passage, when the owners posted a photo with him on social media.

    On Monday, Zuckerberg is in meetings with the European Union about new rules and legislation concerning the use of the internet. Recently, Facebook has been involved in several privacy scandals, and is not in favour of stricter supervision of the way in which it handles the personal data of its users.

    On Wednesday, the EU will present its plans to create a legal framework for artificial intelligence and a European data strategy.

    Translation: “Mark Zuckerberg in the Taverne du Passage! What an honour.”

    However, before the meeting started on Monday, Zuckerberg stopped by the Taverne du Passage, a well-known restaurant in the Brussels’ Galerie de la Reine (Queen’s Gallery).

    After his meal, which was shrimp croquettes as an appetizer, steak tartare and waterzooi, according to Het Nieuwsblad, the staff of the restaurant requested a photo and posted it on, yes, Facebook.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

