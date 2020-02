The Venice Carnival festivities ended on Sunday instead of Tuesday and all sporting events in the region have been cancelled.

This was confirmed by the president of Veneto when he appeared on the Sky TG24 channel.

“We have decided to end Venice Carnival tonight and cancel all sporting events until the 1st of March,” Luca Zaia explained.

He also announced a series of measures to combat the virus.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times