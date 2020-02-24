 
Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor...
Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have...
1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike...
The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip...
EU mobilizes €232 million to fight coronavirus, as...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor
    Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have been caught earlier’
    1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike
    The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip destination
    EU mobilizes €232 million to fight coronavirus, as it spreads in Italy
    Heightened coronvirus awareness at Charleroi Airport as outbreak spreads in Italy
    Belgium is a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council 2023
    Eden Hazard could miss out on Euro 2020
    Asian tourism could lose over $100 billion to Coronavirus
    Aalst Carnival ‘a shame,’ says European Commissioner
    66% of products ordered from Amazon and AliExpress are ‘unsafe’
    Aalst Carnival ‘even more painful than last year,’ says Belgian Jewish organisation
    Car plows into crowd during carnival parade in central Germany
    ‘The diesel engine will die’
    King Philippe invites Belgians born on same day as him to royal birthday bash
    First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent
    Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike
    Antwerp exhibits new 16th century archaeological findings
    ‘No antisemism’: Aalst botches live translation at Carnival press conference
    Belgian travellers urged to be cautious as coronavirus death toll mounts in Italy
    View more

    Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    Aalst’s Mayor Christoph D’Haese sees no problem with the representations of Jews that were visible during his city’s Carnival on Sunday.

    According to him, they cannot be classified as anti-Semitic. 

    The weather did not disrupt the procession, but the departure was postponed by one hour as a precaution. Between 60,000 and 80,000 people were present for the festival, according to provisional figures.

    One serious incident was reported. A man about thirty of age had to be restrained by police after causing trouble and pulling out a knife in an inn.

    All eyes were on the Jewish representations after last year’s controversy. However, festival-goers were not put off by UNESCO’s decision to withdraw the event from the list of intangible heritage of humanity.

    One group even presented Orthodox Jews as insects, which was denounced by organizations feeling likened to vermin.

    © Belga

    The call to ban the Carnival by Israeli Foreign Minister was resented by Aalst’s residents, and this seems to have doubled its desire to provoke.

    “I tried to avoid escalation during these recent days. There was animosity, but the parodies cannot be labeled as anti-Semitic,” Aalst Mayor, Christoph D’Haese said.

    The procession will again parade on Monday. The event will last until Wednesday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job