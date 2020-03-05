 
Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
Latest News:
Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey...
Belgian schools, hospitals denounce spread of coronavirus misinformation...
Airline bookings to Europe fall by 79% amid...
EU reaches agree on tourism data sharing with...
Brussels: 4th highest GDP per capita in the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey
    Belgian schools, hospitals denounce spread of coronavirus misinformation
    Airline bookings to Europe fall by 79% amid coronavirus fears
    EU reaches agree on tourism data sharing with Airbnb, Tripadvisor etc
    Brussels: 4th highest GDP per capita in the EU
    Coronavirus: Greece bans public gatherings in 3 regions
    Second De Lijn bus attacked in the Netherlands in less than a week
    Delhaize pulls Corona/Mort Subite beer promotion
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50 confirmed cases
    More than 8,500 fines in Brussels for parking in disabled spaces
    Quarantined Flemish family not immediately tested after return from Italy
    Coronavirus keeps over 290 million children worldwide from school
    Charleroi patient tests positive for coronavirus
    Production of face-masks locally is ‘pretty much impossible,’ says industry
    Tomorrowland Winter cancelled citing coronavirus fears
    School groups against proposed rule on Dutch test to enter primary school
    Fine particles more concentrated in Brussels’ poorest neighbourhoods
    Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium
    Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity
    Here’s why Belgium has nine health ministers
    View more

    Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Frit Flagey, and its queues

    The commune of Ixelles has issued a call for bidders to take over the contract of the world-renowned Frit Flagey stand.

    World-renowned” is no exaggeration. While Brussels is known world-wide for its fries and waffles, and few friteries are as famous as Frit Flagey.

    The wooden shack once stood in at the junction of Place Flagey and Rue des Cygnes, until it was displaced by the works to create a storm basin and underground parking under the square – works that lasted for years.

    Thierry De Geyt has operated the stand for the last 30 years, including the period when the stand had to move, first to the side of the square by the ponds, then to its latest location on the main square across the road from his old location.

    And where he moves to, people follow. The queues are legendary, but no-one seems to mind.

    According to The Brussels Times’ own Derek Blyth, “Where to find the best fries in town: Frit Flagey – He still produces perfectly-fried frites which he serves in paper cones. It takes time. This is slow fast food. Be prepared to wait in a long line of customers, ranging from mothers with small children to hip journalists from the TV Brussel studio.”

    De Geyt’s latest contract was awarded in 2013 for seven years, and now the commune is looking for bidders to compete to take the stand over from June. Thierry De Geyt intends to bid for renewal.

    The conditions, inventory and plans are available at the Markets and Fairs service of the municipality of Ixelles: Chaussée d’Ixelles 170, 1050 Ixelles. Contact: William Penninck. Telephone 02 515 67 44. Email.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job