Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey...

The commune of Ixelles has issued a call for bidders to take over the contract of the world-renowned Frit Flagey stand.

“World-renowned” is no exaggeration. While Brussels is known world-wide for its fries and waffles, and few friteries are as famous as Frit Flagey.

The wooden shack once stood in at the junction of Place Flagey and Rue des Cygnes, until it was displaced by the works to create a storm basin and underground parking under the square – works that lasted for years.

Thierry De Geyt has operated the stand for the last 30 years, including the period when the stand had to move, first to the side of the square by the ponds, then to its latest location on the main square across the road from his old location.

And where he moves to, people follow. The queues are legendary, but no-one seems to mind.

According to The Brussels Times’ own Derek Blyth , “Where to find the best fries in town: Frit Flagey – He still produces perfectly-fried frites which he serves in paper cones. It takes time. This is slow fast food. Be prepared to wait in a long line of customers, ranging from mothers with small children to hip journalists from the TV Brussel studio.”

De Geyt’s latest contract was awarded in 2013 for seven years, and now the commune is looking for bidders to compete to take the stand over from June. Thierry De Geyt intends to bid for renewal.

The conditions, inventory and plans are available at the Markets and Fairs service of the municipality of Ixelles: Chaussée d’Ixelles 170, 1050 Ixelles. Contact: William Penninck. Telephone 02 515 67 44. Email .

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

