Coronavirus: Doctors will be paid for telephone consultations, Health Minister says

Belgian doctors will be “correctly remunerated” for their (telephone) consultations, Health Minister Maggie De Block (Open Vld) indicated on Thursday.

She was responding to a call by the national federation of medical unions, ABSyM, for a budget to be set aside for paying doctors for telephone consultations with people suspected of contracting the novel Coronavirus.

However, De Block’s cabinet stressed that first, everything needed to be done to stop the spread of the virus and attend to infected patients in the best way possible.

“First things first,” De Block said, “but we shall then make sure that the doctors are correctly remunerated for their consultations.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times