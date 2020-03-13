 
SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 March, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures...
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend...
Deliveroo aims to help restaurants “as much as...
EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures...
How Belgium is preparing for the coronavirus school...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 March 2020
    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    Deliveroo aims to help restaurants “as much as possible”
    EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
    How Belgium is preparing for the coronavirus school suspension
    Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 10 in the Netherlands
    Coronavirus: STIB, De Lijn announce additional measures
    Brussels is not a city of solitude
    Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
    Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
    Hoarding is ‘really not necessary,’ supermarkets say
    Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves
    Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open
    Cystic fibrosis sufferers plead for government help to obtain life-saving medication
    ‘Exponential’ coronavirus cases put hospital bed count under stress
    Belgium in Brief: ‘This Is Not A Lockdown’
    Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
    ‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 559 confirmed cases
    View more

    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures

    Friday, 13 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s national railway company, SNCB, confirmed on Friday that it was maintaining its train service at current levels while stepping up hygiene measures.

    The company also said it was following the recommendations of the National Security Council very closely to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “Special attention is paid to cleaning our trains, especially surfaces that commuters touch most often,” such as shelves and ramps, SNCB Spokesman Vincent Bayer said.

    Further, the SNCB is urging travellers to avoid paying cash as much as they can. “We are also asking our staff to keep at a certain distance from travellers and vice versa,” Bayer explained. “Attendants will do visual checks to avert physical contact.”

    The railway company said that everything went well on Friday and there were no bottlenecks at rush hours. It also confirmed that it would not reduce its train service.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job