 
Coronavirus: 133 new cases on last day before shutdown
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend...
Coronavirus: 133 new cases on last day before...
Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down...
Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown...
Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 March 2020
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    Coronavirus: 133 new cases on last day before shutdown
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown
    Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
    Belgian scientists move closer to coronavirus treatment
    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo aims to help restaurants ‘as much as possible’
    EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
    How Belgium is preparing for the coronavirus school suspension
    Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 10 in the Netherlands
    Coronavirus: STIB, De Lijn announce additional measures
    Brussels is not a city of solitude
    Spontaneous Liège bus strike is ‘totally irresponsible’, TEC says
    Crude oil jumps 4% following initial price drop
    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
    Hoarding is ‘really not necessary,’ supermarkets say
    Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves
    Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open
    Cystic fibrosis sufferers plead for government help to obtain life-saving medication
    View more

    Coronavirus: 133 new cases on last day before shutdown

    Saturday, 14 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The federal health ministry is reporting 133 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) detected on Friday, the last day before the implementation of a set of measures designed to slow the spread of the disease.

    The new cases bring the total of cases confirmed in Belgium up to 689, including four fatalities. There are 97 cases in hospital at present, including 24 in intensive care.

    Yesterday, virologist Steven Van Gucht warned that the shutdown of schools, bars, restaurants, sporting events and concerts would not show immediate results.

    “The effect of the measures we are taking now will only show itself in the number of cases in a week or two,” he said, adding that the new numbers of today reflect people who were infected about a week ago.

    “We need to avoid that our health care system will have to deal with an overload, by a peak that comes too fast,” said Van Gucht. “If everyone follows these measures and cooperates, we can save lives,” he added.

    One more person has died of the infection, an 80-year-old patient who was suffering from pre-existing conditions. The patient is the fourth fatality, all of whom so far have been aged between 73 and 90.

    Of those currently in intensive care, the ministry said, the majority are elderly people with existing conditions. Of the patients in ICU, 22 are being kept on a respirator. Although most are elderly, several are in their thirties and forties.

    Yesterday’s reported number of 160 new infections included seven residents of a nursing home in the Brussels commune of Watermael-Boitsfort, according to Sven Heyndrickx of Iriscare, the Brussels region’s health care agency.

    NOTE: This article will be updated as soon as further details become available on the health ministry’s website dedicated to coronavirus information.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job