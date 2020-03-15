 
Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in...
Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession...
Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance...
‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels...
Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films
    Turnhout mayor calls on Dutch to stop beer tourists
    Pregnant women and very small children no longer considered at risk
    Russia offering to host more Euro 2020 matches
    Thousands of companies submit temporary economic unemployment requests
    Coronavirus: Some good news in difficult times
    Crisis centre hits out at Friday’s “lockdown parties”
    Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend
    Coronavirus: 689 confirmed cases in Belgium, 4th death
    Coronavirus: bars and restaurants shut down
    Special efforts required for the homeless during shutdown
    Coronavirus: Google denies developing self-diagnosis website
    Belgian scientists move closer to coronavirus treatment
    SNCB maintains train service, strengthens hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo aims to help restaurants ‘as much as possible’
    EU expects Greece to investigate if its measures against migrants are legal
    View more

    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    The insurance can cover even simple acts like walking a sick neighbour's dog. © PxHere

    The Flemish government met exceptionally this morning to discuss a number of initiatives to address the current coronavirus crisis.

    The measures are a response to the growing number of citizen initiatives aimed at encouraging people to help one another.

    Unlike those who are trying to cut corners, there is a huge number of people involved in initiatives they set up themselves within the broad lines of the regulations, to give shape to a warmer Flanders,” said minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA).

    The main new measure involves extending the provisions of the system of free volunteer insurance to individuals occupied in helping others. At present, free liability insurance is offered to volunteers working within associations, covering them for civil liability, legal representation and physical injury.

    Now individuals can also apply for free insurance, even for simple acts like walking the neighbour’s dog. The application form (in Dutch) is here.

    We reckon we can cover about 10,000 people,” said minister for social affairs Bart Somers (Open VLD). The insurance lasts until 3 April, for actions between 08.00 and 20.00, but does not cover the holder for infection.

    To make the growing number of civil initiatives easier to follow, the government has launched the hashtag #vlaanderenhelpt (Flanders is helping).

    There are a lot of people with really good ideas,” Jambon said. “By helping to share them, we can encourage others to take part and see to it that the warmest side of Flanders comes to the fore.”

    Finally, the government is to create a medical reserve, as in the military sense.

    Anyone with a medical or nursing background can join by contacting the government health department.

    We realise that the real stress-test will arrive in the coming weeks, when we need to have enough people in the hospitals, rest homes and home-care services,” said regional health minister Wouter Beke (CD&V).

    We are practically demanding the impossible from people at the moment. And they are only people, and vulnerable to viruses. About 135 people have offered their services already, and the list has been passed on to hospitals, nursing homes and family doctor practices, for them to consult if they have a shortage of staff.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job