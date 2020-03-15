Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency to deal with the Coronavirus crisis, the president of the Belgian Association of Accident and Emergency doctors Jan Stroobants said on Sunday.

Accident and Emergency services in hospitals in particular are being put under huge pressure during the pandemic.

“Seriously ill patients suffering from respiratory problems have to be treated and examined, whether they test positive for Coronavirus or not. They have to be put in isolation and there is a limited number of rooms,” Stroobants said.

“Organising what is and will become available is improving,” he added.

Stroobants says that laboratories are struggling to deal with the workload and patients have to wait longer before receiving their results. “However, they are trying to improve efficiency.”

The president of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions (Absym) Marc Moens also warned there was a lack of masks, goggles and gloves. Healthcare professionals are drawing heavily on the current stock.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times