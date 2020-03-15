 
Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Latest News:
Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary...
Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency...
Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and...
Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private...
Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter a recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films
    Turnhout mayor calls on Dutch to stop beer tourists
    Coronavirus: pregnant women and babies no longer considered a group at risk
    Russia offering to host more Euro 2020 matches
    Thousands of companies submit temporary economic unemployment requests
    Coronavirus: Some good news in difficult times
    View more

    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency to deal with the Coronavirus crisis, the president of the Belgian Association of Accident and Emergency doctors Jan Stroobants said on Sunday. 

    Accident and Emergency services in hospitals in particular are being put under huge pressure during the pandemic.

    “Seriously ill patients suffering from respiratory problems have to be treated and examined, whether they test positive for Coronavirus or not. They have to be put in isolation and there is a limited number of rooms,” Stroobants said.

    “Organising what is and will become available is improving,” he added. 

    Stroobants says that laboratories are struggling to deal with the workload and patients have to wait longer before receiving their results. “However, they are trying to improve efficiency.” 

    The president of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions (Absym) Marc Moens also warned there was a lack of masks, goggles and gloves. Healthcare professionals are drawing heavily on the current stock. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job