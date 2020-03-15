 
Jan Vertonghen's family victim of violent burglary
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The family of Belgian national football player Jan Vertonghen were subjected to a violent burglary on Tuesday evening. 

    While the defender was sitting on the Tottenham substitutes bench for the whole 90 minutes of a Champions League return match against RB Leipzig (3-0), four masked armed men forced their way into his family home in London, British police have confirmed.

    Vertonghen’s wife Sophie de Vries and their two children were in the house at the time. While holding the wife and children at knifepoint the burglars stole valuable possessions from the home.

    Police later attended the scene and have opened an investigation. There have not been any arrests yet. 

    Vertonghen is having a difficult time professionally. The Tottenham defender’s contract expires at the end of June and the most capped Red Devil in history (118) has been left unsure whether it will be renewed since the arrival of the club’s new manager José Mourinho. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

