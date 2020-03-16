 
Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the...
Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved...
Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for...
UK government defends approach and plans to ask...
Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends approach and plans to ask elderly to self-isolate
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter a recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    Telecoms companies offer free data, downloads and films
    Turnhout mayor calls on Dutch to stop beer tourists
    View more

    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Acting PM Wilmès gets six months to navigate the crisis without hinder. © Belga

    The two Royal envoys exploring the road to a new government will report to the King at 10.00 this morning to inform him an agreement is on the table.

    However the word from Patrick Dewael (Open VLD) and Sabine Laruelle (MR) will not be of a new government, but rather more of the same government, but with special powers.

    An agreement has been reached by ten political parties to invest the government currently led by Sophie Wilmès (MR) with special powers not usually enjoyed by a caretaker regime, in order to allow her to guide the country through the emergency of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Wilmès currently governs with a minority coalition composed of her own MR, as well as CD&V and Open VLD. Seven other parties have pledge their support – PS, sp.a, N-VA, Ecolo, Groen, cdH and Défi.

    The government still cannot introduce new legislation, except if it relates to the coronavirus situation. In that way, the tortuous road to a new government can be set aside for a period of three to six months, while the government is given all the powers it might need to deal with the pandemic.

    The urgent thing is to take charge of the coronavirus in all of its aspects,” said Laruelle.

    Those include the approval given a priori by the parliament for actions taken to deal with the coronavirus – such as last week’s decision to close down bars and restaurants entirely, and most shops at the weekend. For disease-related measures, the government need not go through the procedure of readings before parliament. That support is now assured.

    The people would not have understood had negotiations gone on for weeks more,” said Dewael.

    Wilmès herself tweeted: “The government team in place appreciates the great responsibility given to it by this evening’s agreement. The sense of duty drives us. The will to work in the interest of all Belgians also. This great union is up to the challenges of the moment. #Coronavirus #Begov.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job