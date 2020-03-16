 
Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from...
EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to...
Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks...
Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating
    Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospitals
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    View more

    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    The Energy Administration communicated on Monday that the maximum prices of petroleum products will change. Credit: Belga

    The Energy Administration communicated on Monday that the maximum prices of petroleum products will be changed from Tuesday 17 March.

    The following maximum prices (including VAT) according to the Programme Agreement, an agreement between the Ministers of Economy and Energy and the Belgian Petroleum Federation (BPF), will be in force from Tuesday, according to the FPS Economy.

    Gasoil Diesel (for heating purposes):
    Gasoil (less than 2000 litres) €0.4742/L
    Gasoil (from 2000 litres) €0.4445/L

    Gasoil Diesel (for agricultural purposes):
    Gasoil Diesel (agriculture – less than 2000 litres) €0.4902/L
    Gasoil Diesel (agriculture – from 2000 litres) €0.4606/L

    Gasoil Diesel (Industrial & Commercial purposes):
    Gasoil (I&C – at the pump) €0.5980/L
    Gasoil (I&C – less than 2000 litres) €0.5023/L
    Gasoil (I&C – from 2000 litres) €0.4727/L

    Gasoil for heating:
    Gasoil heating 50S (at the pump) €0.5760/L
    Gasoil heating 50S (less than 2000 litres) €0.4752/L
    Gasoil heating 50S (from 2000 litres) €0.4455/L

    These prices result from fluctuations in the quotations of petroleum products and/or the bio-components inherent in their composition(s) on the international markets.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job