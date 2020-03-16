Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday

The Energy Administration communicated on Monday that the maximum prices of petroleum products will change. Credit: Belga

The Energy Administration communicated on Monday that the maximum prices of petroleum products will be changed from Tuesday 17 March.

The following maximum prices (including VAT) according to the Programme Agreement, an agreement between the Ministers of Economy and Energy and the Belgian Petroleum Federation (BPF), will be in force from Tuesday, according to the FPS Economy.

Gasoil Diesel (for heating purposes):

Gasoil (less than 2000 litres) €0.4742/L

Gasoil (from 2000 litres) €0.4445/L

Gasoil Diesel (for agricultural purposes):

Gasoil Diesel (agriculture – less than 2000 litres) €0.4902/L

Gasoil Diesel (agriculture – from 2000 litres) €0.4606/L

Gasoil Diesel (Industrial & Commercial purposes):

Gasoil (I&C – at the pump) €0.5980/L

Gasoil (I&C – less than 2000 litres) €0.5023/L

Gasoil (I&C – from 2000 litres) €0.4727/L

Gasoil for heating:

Gasoil heating 50S (at the pump) €0.5760/L

Gasoil heating 50S (less than 2000 litres) €0.4752/L

Gasoil heating 50S (from 2000 litres) €0.4455/L

These prices result from fluctuations in the quotations of petroleum products and/or the bio-components inherent in their composition(s) on the international markets.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times