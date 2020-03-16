 
Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: What else has closed?...
About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban...
Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters...
Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded...
Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Coronavirus: What else has closed?
    About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban on gatherings
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    Is Belgium still open to tourists?
    There are enough trains to go around, SNCB says
    Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus
    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating
    Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    View more

    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s National Crisis Centre warned on Monday, in its daily briefing, against the circulation of fake news on the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on social media networks.

    The Centre urged everyone to use the official information channels only.

    The Crisis Centre collects all essential information on Covid-19 and makes it available on the www.info-coronavirus.be website. People with questions can also call 0800/14689 free of charge, the authorities restated.

    Related News

    “A great deal of wrong information is circulating on social media,” Belgium’s inter-federal spokesman on Covid-19, Steven Van Gucht, said. “We are calling on everyone to use only the official channels such as the Crisis Centre or your commune.”

    “Facebook and Twitter, among others, are supporting us in this battle (against fake news) and have made a commitment to filter out the wrong information,” he added.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job