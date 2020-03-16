Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media

Belgium’s National Crisis Centre warned on Monday, in its daily briefing, against the circulation of fake news on the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on social media networks.

The Centre urged everyone to use the official information channels only.

The Crisis Centre collects all essential information on Covid-19 and makes it available on the www.info-coronavirus.be website. People with questions can also call 0800/14689 free of charge, the authorities restated.

“A great deal of wrong information is circulating on social media,” Belgium’s inter-federal spokesman on Covid-19, Steven Van Gucht, said. “We are calling on everyone to use only the official channels such as the Crisis Centre or your commune.”

“Facebook and Twitter, among others, are supporting us in this battle (against fake news) and have made a commitment to filter out the wrong information,” he added.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times