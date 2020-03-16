 
About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban on gatherings
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban...
Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters...
Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded...
Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show...
Is Belgium still open to tourists?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban on gatherings
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    Is Belgium still open to tourists?
    There are enough trains to go around, SNCB says
    Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus
    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating
    Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    View more

    About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban on gatherings

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    © Belga

    Some 300 persons attended a rave party in Tenneville, Luxembourg Province, on Saturday night, despite a ban on gatherings aimed at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the local press reported.

    The revellers partied in an abandoned building on the N89, close to the Idelux industrial landfill. Police from the Famenne-Ardenne, Centre-Ardenne and Semois-et-Lesse zones together with federal police agents swooped down on the building and broke up the party. According to local press reports, there were no incidents.

    The Governor of Luxembourg Province, Olivier Schmitz, said in a message published on Sunday on social media that he was “particularly disappointed and shocked” by the behaviour of some persons. “In addition to being illegal and subject to heavy fines, even prison terms, this type of totally irresponsible attitude shows a lack of respect for all persons who suffer from these measures, but apply them all the same,” he noted.

    The office of the Governor did not mention any other incident over the weekend. “Fortunately, there have been very few offences,” Schmitz said. “The people of Luxembourg have taken the measure of the challenge facing us. I welcome all good civic initiatives that have sprung up all over our province,” he added.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job