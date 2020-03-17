 
Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer...
Coronavirus: WHO registers two cases...
Gas price at the pump hits 11 year...
Coronavirus: EU readies border shutdown...
Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer
    Coronavirus: WHO registers two cases
    Gas price at the pump hits 11 year low
    Coronavirus: EU readies border shutdown
    Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe
    Cloudy weather expected this week
    Virus cools down Belgian investment
    Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus
    Wilmès sworn in to lead emergency coronavirus government
    Coronavirus: Belgian internet traffic nearly doubles
    Coronavirus: Public transport measures from A to Z
    Coronavirus: EU changes policy on containing the spread of the virus
    30,000 companies resort to temporary unemployment
    Belgium in Brief: Could Belgium Lock Down?
    Belgian doctor says young coronavirus patients also getting ‘severely ill’
    Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,243 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast
    Belgian supermarkets move to fight crowding and panic-buying
    Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum seekers
    View more

    Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Credit: youtube screengrab/Mark Ashworth

    Following the viral videos of Italians singing from their balconies during the country’s lockdown, similar events are being organised in Belgium.

    The Facebook group “België zingt … uit het raam! – La Belgique chante… de sa fenêtre!” (Belgium sings… from the window!) is urging Belgians to unite, and sing from their windows every day at 8:00 PM.

    The idea originated in Italy, which went into lockdown a week ago. To break the silence, some inhabitants of the Tuscan city of Siena sang their city’s official song from their balconies. After footage of the singing people started circulating on social media, Italians all over the country started sharing videos in which they also sang from their windows.

    The Belgian Facebook group was created on Friday, and has since reached over 33,000 members. Hundreds of Belgians have already shared videos in which they sing, and polls are held every day, allowing people to vote for their favourite song. The song with the most votes will be sung that evening at 8:00 PM.

    In a similar initiative, Belgium has jumped on the Dutch idea to collectively applaud the people working in the care sector. On social media, the hashtag #applausvoordezorg (applause for the care sector), is calling on everyone to thank everyone working in the care sector for their efforts on Wednesday 18 March, at 8:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job