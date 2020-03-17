Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus

Following the viral videos of Italians singing from their balconies during the country’s lockdown, similar events are being organised in Belgium.

The Facebook group “België zingt … uit het raam! – La Belgique chante… de sa fenêtre!” (Belgium sings… from the window!) is urging Belgians to unite, and sing from their windows every day at 8:00 PM.

The idea originated in Italy, which went into lockdown a week ago. To break the silence, some inhabitants of the Tuscan city of Siena sang their city’s official song from their balconies. After footage of the singing people started circulating on social media, Italians all over the country started sharing videos in which they also sang from their windows.

#Italy

My street is empty.All are closed in homes because of the #coronaVirus Then one neighbor starts singing. Followed by another And suddenly the whole street sings together. We are not alone,& we will hold on🌎❤️#CoronaVirus #coronapocalypse 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ZKB7SK2 — SUNIL GARG (@thesunilgarg) March 14, 2020

The Belgian Facebook group was created on Friday, and has since reached over 33,000 members. Hundreds of Belgians have already shared videos in which they sing, and polls are held every day, allowing people to vote for their favourite song. The song with the most votes will be sung that evening at 8:00 PM.

In a similar initiative, Belgium has jumped on the Dutch idea to collectively applaud the people working in the care sector. On social media, the hashtag #applausvoordezorg (applause for the care sector), is calling on everyone to thank everyone working in the care sector for their efforts on Wednesday 18 March, at 8:00 PM.

