 
Coronavirus: 720 Belgians to be repatriated from Morocco
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
Coronavirus: 720 Belgians to be repatriated from Morocco
    Coronavirus: 720 Belgians to be repatriated from Morocco

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Some 720 Belgians are to be flown back home from Morocco on four charter flights on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin announced on Tuesday.

    The flights will be operated by Brussels Airlines, which had a series of consultations this week with Moroccan authorities. Two flights will be organised from the town of Agadir and two from Marrakesh.

    Travellers who registered on the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s dedicated website, travellers-online, will receive a text message from the Belgian Embassy explaining the procedure they need to follow to reserve their places on one of the flights. They will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis.

    For the other Belgians, everything is being done to plan additional flights, the Foreign Ministry said.

    On Sunday, Morocco suspended regular flights to Belgium in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), a measure also taken by other countries. The move reportedly left about 1,000 Belgian holidaymakers stranded in Morocco.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

