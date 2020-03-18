 
Coronavirus: Wallonia to give €5,000 to each business forced to close
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Latest News:
Museums open their doors to virtual visitors...
In practice, what do Belgium’s shutdown measures mean?...
Coronavirus: Almost 25 million jobs could be lost...
Coronavirus: Antwerp Port promises to stay open...
Coronavirus: Belgians can still get their fries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    Museums open their doors to virtual visitors
    In practice, what do Belgium’s shutdown measures mean?
    Coronavirus: Almost 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide
    Coronavirus: Antwerp Port promises to stay open
    Coronavirus: Belgians can still get their fries
    Flanders will cover bills for ‘technically unemployed’ people
    Coronavirus: ‘Exceptional measures’ to support travel and event sectors
    Coronavirus: Wallonia to give €5,000 to each business forced to close
    In Photos: Brussels locked down
    Coronavirus: No scientific evidence that group immunity works
    Shops, banks, borders: what the coronavirus has shut down in Belgium
    Applause for front-line medical staff this evening at 20.00
    How is the police handling Belgium’s shutdown measures?
    Doctor warns: next week comes the reckoning
    Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest cancelled
    Coronavirus: Russian fake news wants to sow panic in the West, says EU
    How Belgium’s shutdown is impacting public transport
    Hairdressers angry at being allowed to stay open
    Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans
    Belgium races to avoid Italy-style scenario as hospitalisations near 500
    View more

    Coronavirus: Wallonia to give €5,000 to each business forced to close

    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    © Belga

    Wallonia’s Government decided on Wednesday to compensate businesses affected by the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    All sectors and activities that have been closed or, as in the case of events, cancelled, will receive the €5,000 compensation to offset the effects of the crisis, the Walloon Government said at a press conference on Wednesday. The sectors concerned are hotels, guest houses, restaurants, cafes, bars, travel and booking agencies, retailers and service providers such as beauticians.

    “All these groups represent 48,980 potential beneficiaries,” according to the regional government. Businesses whose activities have been curtailed by the lockdown, such as barbershops, will receive 2,500 euros in compensation. This group is estimated at 6,015 beneficiaries.

    “To manage these 5,000 files, a platform will be set up by 27 March at the latest for applications to be submitted,” Economic Affairs Minister Willy Borsus said. “The 1890 telephone number is the general information number,” he explained.

    “We shall also mobilise the financial tools, the Sowalfin, Sogepa and Sriw,” he added. “We shall intervene in the form of guarantees with the banks or loans of up to €200,000.”

    Wallonia’s Parliament had approved two bills granting special powers to the regional government to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its consequences at a plenary session on Tuesday. Wednesday’s measures are part of this package.

    The special powers are valid for three months, renewable once.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job