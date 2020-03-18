Coronavirus: Antwerp Port promises to stay open...

Antwerp Port said on Wednesday that it would remain open and continue its activities despite the new measures taken to step up the fight against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The port is part of the basic infrastructure of the country,” it said. “Our country’s logistics and supply chains are thus safeguarded.”

A special working group made up of employers’ organisations and government services had already been established last week to help the port maintain its operational services.

“Antwerp Port is a crucial linchpin in supplying the country and much of Europe,” the port authority stressed. “Basis goods such as food, fuel and other raw materials needed to keep other essential businesses running will continue to be transported through our port in the coming weeks.”

Like other businesses, Antwerp Port has taken safety measures to protect its employees, including maintaining a distance of 1.5 metres between persons, washing hands and staying at home if one experiences Covid-19 symptoms.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times