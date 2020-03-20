 
Coronavirus: dealers resort to throwing drugs over prison walls
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: dealers resort to throwing drugs over prison...
Coronavirus: Crisis spells anxiety among restaurant owners...
Coronavirus: Uber and Lime pull sharing vehicles from...
Street Nurses call for active Covid-19 testing of...
UK’s Brexit negotiator self-isolates with ‘mild’ coronavirus symptoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    Coronavirus: dealers resort to throwing drugs over prison walls
    Coronavirus: Crisis spells anxiety among restaurant owners
    Coronavirus: Uber and Lime pull sharing vehicles from streets
    Street Nurses call for active Covid-19 testing of the homeless
    UK’s Brexit negotiator self-isolates with ‘mild’ coronavirus symptoms
    Coronavirus: What’s left to do this weekend?
    Coronavirus: smokers face higher risk of severe infection
    Social distancing: 300 sans papiers released from detention
    Coronavirus: Charleroi Airport to close
    Belgium in Brief: 10 More Weeks?
    Coronavirus: why can newspaper stores remain open in Belgium?
    Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years
    Coronavirus afterparties scheduled across Europe
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 2,257 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights
    Coronavirus: EU auditors keep on working while adapting to the crisis
    Oil prices continue to recover
    Coronavirus: Brazil forbids entry to Europeans and Asians
    International Day of Happiness: here’s some good pandemic news
    Coronavirus: Belgian provinces tighten control at Dutch, French borders
    View more

    Coronavirus: dealers resort to throwing drugs over prison walls

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    Four people were arrested for trying to throw drugs over a prison wall. Credit: Pixabay.

    Antwerp police have arrested four men on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to throw drugs over a prison wall to supply inmates.

    Such offenders are becoming a more frequent problem in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, which has made prosecutors all over the country review their operating methods, with certain prisons changing their policy when it comes to guest visitations. Now that visiting is no longer an option, suppliers of narcotics are being forced to think creatively.

    The arrests follow a stakeout carried out on Wednesday, in which officers caught a 19-year-old man with cannabis hidden inside a tennis ball as he seemed particularly interested in the prison wall. As the man was being searched, a 22-year-old man arrived at the scene, claiming to be his friend. He, too, was searched and found to have €12,000 in cash in his car, along with drugs that were hidden in the same way.

    Related Articles

     

    Two more men, one of whom was wanted for a previous crime, went to the same location later in the day and were found to have cash as well as hash, which is a drug made from the resin of a cannabis plant.

    The drugs and money were confiscated along with telephones and a car.

    Visitations are not the only coronavirus-related changes in prison. Yesterday, it was reported that some prison sentences may be postponed in order to prevent the spread of the virus inside Belgian prisons. So far, only one prisoner in Mons has tested positive. Prisoners are also contributing to the fight against the virus by manufacturing face masks.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job