 
Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 March, 2020
Latest News:
Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years...
Coronavirus afterparties scheduled across Europe...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 2,257 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights...
Oil prices continue to recover...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years
    Coronavirus afterparties scheduled across Europe
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 2,257 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights
    Oil prices continue to recover
    International Day of Happiness: here’s some good pandemic news
    Coronavirus: Belgian provinces tighten control at Dutch, French borders
    Brussels Airport should close if it cannot enforce social distancing, Van Ranst says
    Marc Van Ranst: Epidemic could last ten weeks
    Coronavirus: A threat to democracy in Europe?
    Coronavirus: More deaths in Italy than in China
    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
    Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate online
    ‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap most trains
    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
    Coronavirus: only outings of people living together ‘tolerated’ during lockdown
    BPost suspends mail to non-EU destinations
    Coronavirus: UN organisation appeals for aid to Palestinian refugees
    Flanders pauses infant and child vaccinations amid coronavirus
    View more

    Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    One of the brothers in one of the family's five fish shops. © Belga

    A gang of drug dealers known as the Fishmongers were yesterday sentenced to up to eight years in prison and fined up to €40,000 for their part in an international cocaine trade and money-laundering of the profits.

    The gang was headed by a family from Borgerhout in Antwerp, known as the Fishmongers because they also run five fish shops in the area. The trade was organised by Mohammed A., aged 73, the father-in-law of one of the three brothers also accused.

    The charges against the four, as well as nine other members of the gang, concerned a haul of an unknown quantity of cocaine brought in through the port of Antwerp in July 2017. The charges also included the planning of other shipments, money laundering and criminal conspiracy. No drugs were ever retrieved.

    The court heard how the profits from the trade were used to buy property, including an apartment in the Hilton hotel in Tangier. The court declared forfeit money and property worth €1.6 million.

    Police had placed a wire tap on Mohammed A’s phone, as well as installing listening apparatus in his apartment in the Linkeroever area of the city. They listened as, apparently unaware of the need for discretion, he boasted of his involvement in the drugs trade dating back to the 1980s, as well as speaking openly about his gang’s operations.

    Detectives also discovered he was running “a sort of Airbnb for drugs traffickers” from South America, who would stay with him and discuss business directly onto the recording equipment of police.

    The son-in-law and his two brothers denied all charges, and described the older man as a fantasist. The court disagreed.

    The older man was sentenced to eight years – one more than was requested by the defence. Two of the brothers were given six years and the other four years.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job