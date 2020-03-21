 
Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 March, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants...
One billion euros to help support hospitals...
Coronavirus: Belgian army ‘ready to act’ if necessary...
Finland is world’s happiest country, Belgium in 20th...
Coronavirus: Germany to decide on possible lockdown this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 March 2020
    Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants
    One billion euros to help support hospitals
    Coronavirus: Belgian army ‘ready to act’ if necessary
    Finland is world’s happiest country, Belgium in 20th place
    Coronavirus: Germany to decide on possible lockdown this weekend
    Flemish universities to only teach online this school year
    Europe: An unpeopled world, a silent beauty
    Coronavirus: Which international trains are running?
    Coronavirus: Belgium shuts borders to all ‘non-essential’ travel
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride postponed until August
    Coronavirus: Poland used confiscated vodka as disinfectant
    Flemish opera singer gives impromptu performance amid coronavirus shutdown
    Coronavirus: dealers resort to throwing drugs over prison walls
    Coronavirus: Crisis spells anxiety among restaurant owners
    Coronavirus: AB InBev to support its cafés
    Coronavirus: Uber and Lime pull sharing vehicles from streets
    Street Nurses call for active Covid-19 testing of the homeless
    UK’s Brexit negotiator self-isolates with ‘mild’ coronavirus symptoms
    Coronavirus: What’s left to do this weekend?
    Coronavirus: smokers face higher risk of severe infection
    View more

    Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants

    Saturday, 21 March 2020
    Migrants and aid volunteers in the park. © Collectief Huma

    The owner of a Brussels hotel has offered the premises for the accommodation of 120 of the transmigrants currently camping out in the Maximilien Park near the North station, Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort (PS) has announced.

    This week the migrants were rounded up by police and forced to leave the park, where they were ignoring the advice on social distancing. Organisations working with migrants pointed out that asylum applications were no longer being accepted at the Petit Château in Brussels, which would have given applicants access to accommodation offered by Fedasil.

    In some cases, the migrants might have been repatriated, but so many countries have now stopped incoming flights that option is no longer available for the time being.

    In addition, the available places organised by civil initiatives, like the Porte d’Ulysse in Schaerbeek, were already full.

    Now a hotelier has come forward to offer his premises for the use of the transmigrants. They will also be provided with two meals a day. Neither the owner nor the hotel has been identified.

    The pandemic of Covid-19 which we are experiencing is having a serious effect on the lives of our people,” Vervoort said on his website.

    Vulnerable people are particularly affected. Among them, those people known as transmigrants, without shelter, are extremely exposed. It has become imperative we find a housing solution, to avoid a humanitarian and sanitary drama.”

    As for the Porte d’Ulysse, the 350 migrants who eat and sleep there will now be looked after all day and night, Vervoort said. A present, those accommodated receive an evening meal, a bed for the night and breakfast, but have to make their own way during the day.

    Given the rules on staying inside and social distancing, they will now be allowed to stay in the accommodation all day, Vervoort said.

    Finally, the region’s health minister Alain Maron (Ecolo) has arranged with associations and members of the public for food distribution for those who need it be carried out at one location – the Quai des Péniches on the canal-side in the centre of Brussels, close to Yser metro station – while the arrangements for permanent accommodation are completed.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job