 
Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and doctors say
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Latest News:
Charles Michel calls for EU-wide crisis centre...
Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and...
Coronavirus: Belgian government to inject up to 10...
Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement...
Belgian kindergardens only open to babies whose parents...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Charles Michel calls for EU-wide crisis centre
    Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and doctors say
    Coronavirus: Belgian government to inject up to 10 billion euro
    Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being
    Belgian kindergardens only open to babies whose parents work in a ‘critical’ sector
    Keep calm and carry on working, says government economic adviser
    Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger of bankruptcy
    Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19
    586 new coronavirus cases bring total to 3,401 in Belgium
    Stib calls in police to combat non-essential travel on public transport
    Terrorist attacks on Brussels: small-scale commemoration this year
    Police seize surgical masks sold for three euros each in Deurne
    Brussels police issued nearly 100 warnings on Friday
    Call to avoid the Belgian coast respected
    150 people volunteer as medical reservists in Brussels
    Jerry Van Oudenhove has been 60 days in lockdown, and here is his advice
    Experts: lockdown will go on in some form after April 5
    Coronavirus: Spain reports 1,326 deaths
    Coronavirus round-up: sewing machines for prisoners, police hunt youths with drones
    Coronavirus: 2,815 confirmed cases in Belgium
    View more

    Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and doctors say

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    © Belga

    Sport Vlaanderen, scientists and doctors call the population to remain active despite that the coronavirus has completely paralyzed the country.

    In an open letter signed by doctors and Flemish Minister of Sports Ben Weyts they call the public to remain physically active.

    “We are going through a strange period. All recreational, sports and cultural, public or private activities are prohibited. This therefore prevent clubs and other sports organizations and citizens to organize physical activities,” they write.

    “But this must not mean that people should stop ‘moving.’ The National Security Council has also said that physical activity (individual, with a household member or with a friend) was allowed, even recommended.” 

    Many athletes have encouraged the initiative, and proposed good practices to continue a physical activity. “Move and do some physical activity, but softly, not too intensively nor too much at once. If you are used to endurance exercises, you must now opt for intervals. Train outside when possible, even if it is always better inside than not at all,” the letter indicated, before reminding of certain confinement instructions. 

    “Exercise alone (or limit yourself to one person), stay away (1.5 meters) from others and avoid contact. Do nothing besides your sporting activity: do not go together by car, do not change together, use your own equipment. Do not train if you are sick, alone or not. If you have had a fever, do not resume physical activity directly. For example, it is recommended to wait seven days after three days of temperature.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job