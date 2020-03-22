Belgian kindergardens only open to babies whose parents work in a ‘critical’ sector

Kindergardens in Belgium are still open, but limited to those whose parents work in a “critical” sector.

Those in critical sectors include doctors, health professionals, nursing staff in nursing homes, security services, and also teachers, public transportation personnel and people running grocery stores.

Children within certain social situations (under judicial protection mandate) and children whose parents themselves are within a particular social situation, or who have no other choice for their children’s care than having them looked after by grandparents, who are a fragile public, can also attend the creches.

Beyond these cases, parents are asked to keep their children at home.

These measures will apply until 5 April.

Parents who do not bring their children to the nursery since Monday 16 March will not have to justify their absence, or pay for the days when children were absent.

