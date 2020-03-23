 
Six million masks arrive Sunday evening
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Six million masks arrive Sunday evening

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Six million surgical masks arrived at Liege Airport (Bierste) on Sunday evening, said Walloon president-minister Elio Di Rupo. 

    He appeared on RTL-TVi television program L’Invité. 

    These masks are in addition to the five million that arrived in the early hours of Friday morning. 

    Di Rupo explained that 2.2 million out of this new delivery will be sent to Wallonia, for use by old people’s homes, care companies, associations for disabled people etc. 

    These surgical masks are not the FFP2 masks that are used by medical staff who are in direct contact with Coronavirus patients. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

