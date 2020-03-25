 
‘We will die because of you’: Belgian home nurse gets threatening letters
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020
    ‘We will die because of you’: Belgian home nurse gets threatening letters

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    A home care nurse in the Liège province has been receiving threatening letters since the beginning of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    In the Walloon municipality of Wanze, in the Liège province, home care nurse Sabrina has received several threatening letters under the door of her apartment since the coronavirus outbreak started, she told the Sudpresse newspapers.

    Sabrina has been working as a home nurse for four years, and is taking careful measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. “A few days ago, I found a note slipped under the door of my apartment for the first time. ‘Go away,’ it said. At first, I thought it was a joke, but a few days later there was another one. ‘Go away, we’re all going to die because of you,’ was written on it,” the nurse said.

    “I do not understand where this is coming from. Are people afraid I will infect them?” she said.

    She does what is necessary to stop the spread, she said. “Every evening around 11:00 PM, I disinfect the entrance hall of our apartment building and the buttons of the elevator. I pay a lot of attention, and I have enough protective equipment for when I visit my patients like gloves and a mask,” Sabrina said.

    During these busy times, the threats are hitting Sabrina hard. “Every day, I leave home at 4:30 AM and come home at 8:30 PM. I have a lot of patients to see and care for,” she added.

    “One night, I came home and someone had spit on the knob of my door,” she said. “I am not angry, but I cannot put into words how disappointed I am by these people’s mentality,” Sabrina added.

    “Fortunately, there is enormous solidarity among nurses. We are persevering thanks to our patients and our families, but it is painful to see that someone has spit on my doorknob when I get home. In the street, someone also spat at me and a colleague because we were wearing masks,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

