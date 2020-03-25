Coronavirus: The situation is ‘still an epidemic’...

The increase in the number of new hospitalisations and patients in intensive care because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium indicates that the situation is “still an epidemic.”

“Clearly, we have not yet reached the peak” of the epidemic in the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, said Emmanuel André from the coronavirus reference laboratory in Leuven on Wednesday during a press conference.

“The situation is still an epidemic,” he stressed, adding that it was “extremely important to follow the containment measures.”

“The figures show the paramount importance of respecting the measures,” said Benoit Ramacker, the spokesperson of the National Crisis Centre. “We have to hold firm, and we will have to hold firm for several more days. We have no choice, only in this way will we be able to limit the consequences,” he added.

