 
Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    The number of patients in the service has quadrupled. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels garbage collection service, Bruxelles-Propreté, announced that it has to take measures to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) which will disrupt the garbage collection.

    “Bruxelles-Propreté is obliged to take further measures due to an exceptional shortage of staff in the collection and cleaning services linked to the Covid-19 crisis,” the service said in a statement on its website and its Facebook page.

    The number of patients recorded in the service has quadrupled in recent days, according to the statement.

    On Thursday 26 and Friday 27 March, Brussels-Propreté will not collect paper and cardboard (yellow bags) separately from the white garbage bags.

    On Monday 30 March, blue bags will also not be collected.

    Bruxelles-Propreté asked the people who have the possibility to do so, to not put their bags on the streets for now, but to present them for collection as soon as the service is fully restored.

    “In order to make it easier to keep them at home by reducing their bulk, the cardboard boxes must be folded and stacked, and the papers stored flat (not crumpled). Similarly, plastic bottles and drink cartons should be flattened and resealed with their caps,” the service said.

    Garden (green bags) and food (orange bags) waste are both collected as usual.

    For people living in apartment buildings, the emptying of glass bubbles and containers is also ensured. Additionally, the collection of large and bulky items at home will remain possible by telephone reservation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

