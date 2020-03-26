 
135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
135,000 self-employed have applied for income support...
Coronavirus: Europe is standing still...
World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic...
Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted...
Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
    Coronavirus: Europe is standing still
    World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic Games
    Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted
    Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks
    New coronavirus total ‘not as bad as it seems,’ says Belgian virologist
    Coronavirus: Belgium develops 15-minute virus test
    Coronavirus: ECDC warns against health care systems being overwhelmed
    EU registers positive trade balance in 2019
    Transport sector faces crippling problems
    Coronavirus: number of teleworkers quadruples
    Corona lockdowns lead to reduced air pollution in Europe
    Ryanair keeps flying from Brussels and Dublin, for now
    Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’
    Coronavirus: Joint procurement of protective equipment achieves economies of scale
    Coronavirus: Only half a store opens on Dutch/Belgian border
    Supermarkets coming back to normal, says industry federation
    Lockdown hits the poor hardest
    Coronavirus: Financial Times praises Belgium’s approach
    Belgium will review lockdown deadline on Friday
    View more

    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    © PxHere

    Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, 135,000 self-employed people have applied for the income support offered by the government, according to the federal minister for small businesses, Denis Ducarme.

    Income support of €1,500 a month was part of a package of measures announced by the government of Sophie Wilmès to ease the blow of the massive shutdown of business in the country. Some self-employed people, such as retailers, restaurant owners and cafe owners, were already compensated by a special premium paid to businesses forced to close.

    The income support extends the hand to other types of self-employment, and the response has been enthusiastic.

    This measure will offer them a breathing space in financial terms, and is a response to calls from many independents,” Ducarme said.

    Based on an initial enquiry to the social insurance organisations, 135,000 self-employed people have already made an application for income support for the month of March,” a spokesperson for Ducarme explained. “But that number could still grow in the coming days.”

    One of the organisations that represent the self-employed, UCM, made its own estimate.

    At national level, given that there are 720,000 people who are fully self-employed, there could be 150,000 applications,” a spokesperson said.

    That would mean, UCM said, a total bill of €225 million a month for Inasti, the national institute for social insurance for the sector, based on a grant of €1,500 a month.

    A budget that is totally able to be absorbed by the treasury reserve held by Inasti, which is about €3 billion,” UCM said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job