 
De Lijn postpones the launch of the tram-bus in Brussels
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
    De Lijn postpones the launch of the tram-bus in Brussels

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    © Belga

    Flemish transport company De Lijn has decided to postpone the launch, scheduled for 5 April, of the tram-bus that will link Brussels Airport Zaventem to the UZ hospital in Jette because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), it announced on Thursday.

    There are several reasons to explain the postponement. Firstly, a number of works on the route have stopped since the government took measures to restrict the spread of the virus. Secondly, because its inauguration could not have taken place at the moment, given the lockdown measures.

    The route of line 830 will connect the airport, Machelen, Vilvoorde, Koningslo, Strombeek-Bever, the Heysel Plateau and UZ Jette. In terms of frequency, De Lijn intends to run a bus every quarter of an hour.

    The transport company hopes to be able to launch the tram-bus by the summer.

    The Brussels Times

