Thursday, 26 March, 2020
    250,000 mouth masks will arrive in Wallonia next week

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Wallonia has ordered a total of 5 million surgical masks and 760,000 FFP2 masks, according to Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo.

    Of the 5 million ordered surgical masks, 2.2 million have already arrived. “We will not have the rest before 1 April, or even 15 April,” Di Rupo said during an exchange of views with regional MPs via video-conference, according to the Belga press agency.

    As for the 760,000 FFP2 masks, 250,000 of them are expected by the end of next week. “The others will also arrive, around 15 April,” Di Rupo added.

    “We are doing our utmost to go as fast as possible, but we depend on the deadlines of our suppliers and that tensions are enormous on this market,” he said.

    The Brussels Times

