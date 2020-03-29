Coronavirus: 1,702 new cases confirmed, 78 new deaths in Belgium

In the last 24 hours, 1,702 new cases of infection by the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Belgium, according to the federal health ministry.

The new cases bring to 10,836 the total of confirmed cases in Belgium.

The new numbers were divided among the three regions: 906 (44%) in Flanders, 691 (47%) in Wallonia and 85 (7%) in Brussels. No information was available as to the origin of 20 of the new cases.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 629 have been hospitalised, bringing the total to 4,138, of whom 867 are in intensive care, 78 in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities went up by 78 since yesterday to bring the total to 431 for the whole epidemic so far.

Since the outbreak began in Belgium, 1,359 patients have been able to leave hospital after treatment. Yesterday saw 296 hospital patients discharged.

The number of cases continues to increase, although the rate of increase appears to be slowing. The rise in the number of cases detected, and in the numbers hospitalised, will continue over the coming days, the ministry said, which demonstrates the need to continue taking protective measures: stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and observe strict rules of hygiene and social distancing.

Unusually, the regular daily press conference by the three representatives of the government did not take place today. The latest figures were simply posted on the government’s coronavirus information website .

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

