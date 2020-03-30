 
Monday, 30 March, 2020
    More than 90 deaths in the Netherlands in 24 hours

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The new coronavirus (covid-19) has already claimed at least 864 victims in the Netherlands, 93 of whom were recorded as dying on Sunday, according to the latest figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

    As in Belgium, the record of deaths may be a few days late, as the information takes time to come from the country’s various hospitals. Moreover, the number of 93 deaths does not fully reflect the reality, as it only includes people who died after testing positive, but the entire population is not screened.

    On Sunday, the number of hospital admissions in the Netherlands rose by 507 to a total of 3,990.

    The RIVM notes that in the province of Noord-Brabant, bordering Belgium, the downward trend in the number of hospital admissions continues.

    A total of 11,750 virus contaminations were confirmed in the laboratory, an increase of 884 cases in 24 hours.

    The Brussels Times

