 
Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Hunting boars allowed...
Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in...
Corona beer brewing moved from Mexico to Belgium...
Coronavirus: 1,480 deaths in the United States in...
Fitch downgrades economic outlook for Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Hunting boars allowed
    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
    Corona beer brewing moved from Mexico to Belgium
    Coronavirus: 1,480 deaths in the United States in 24 hours
    Fitch downgrades economic outlook for Belgium
    Belgian government extends list of essential industries
    Belgian airlines call for lifeline of more than half a billion euros
    Summery weather from Sunday throughout Belgium
    Police on alert for start of Easter holiday
    Do not postpone necessary care, Brussels hospital says
    Medical workers demand protection, not bonuses
    ‘Maximum 4 hours of school work per day,’ says Education Minister
    Coronavirus: What do the statistics show?
    The Brussels engineers racing to make ventilators out of car parts
    Parents advised: don’t put off bringing a sick child to the doctor
    How online platforms fight coronavirus scams
    Coronavirus: Italian Prime Minister calls out EU
    Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’
    ‘Joker’ risks jail for online threats against infamous paedophile Dutroux’s accomplice 
    Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend
    View more

    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium

    Saturday, 04 April 2020

    In the last 24 hours, 1,661 new cases of infection by the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Belgium, according to the government crisis centre’s daily press conference.

    The new cases bring to 18,431 the total of confirmed cases in Belgium.

    The new numbers were divided among the three regions: 831 in Flanders (50%), 652 in Wallonia (39%)and 162 in Brussels (10%).

    No information was available as to the origin of 16 of the new cases.

    Of the newly confirmed cases, 503 have been hospitalised, bringing the total to 7,773, of whom 1,245 are in intensive care, 40 in the last 24 hours. The ICU capacity in the country is filled to the tune of 56%. 985 people are on respirators, an increase of 69 in the past 24 hours.

    The last 24 hours saw 140 new fatalities, bringing the total to 1,283 since the outbreak began. Of the latest deaths, 47 were in Flanders, 56 in Wallonia and 37 in Brussels.

    The crisis centre stressed a point it has made before: the number of hospitalisations is a more reliable indicator of the progress of the epidemic than either the number of diagnoses or the number of deaths.

    The number of diagnoses, Emmanuel André pointed out, is reliant on the number of people tested. Since the government plans to increase the number of tests to at least 10,000 a day, more confirmed diagnoses can be expected, which is not to say that more people are becoming infected. Many of those diagnosed will be affected only slightly or not at all.

    The number of deaths, meanwhile, is a more dramatic figure, but two points are important: the cases of a fatal infection are not spread equally across the population; and deaths typically occur later in the disease process, so that today’s numbers reflect confirmed cases of infection and hospitalisation reported two weeks ago at least, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    Therefore, while the number of deaths remains high – just one short of the highest death tool in a single day recorded on March 31 – that is not a sign that the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease are not working.

    The evolution of the number of hospital admissions, André said, is a sign that “We are moving towards a situation of gaining control over the epidemic, but we must remain vigilant.”

    Hospital admissions peaked on March 28, with 629 admissions in 24 hours. Since then the trend has been downward, with today’s figure the lowest since the peak.

    Since the outbreak began in Belgium, 3,247 patients have been able to leave hospital after treatment. Yesterday saw 375 hospital patients discharged.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job