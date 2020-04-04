Belgium’s government aims at 40,000 – 50,000 tests a day, then gradual relaxation of lockdown

Belgium’s authorities will soon ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 to 50,000 persons per day, then follow up with “targeted”, “gradual” deconfinement, Budget Minister David Clarinval told Le Soir on Saturday.

Asked whether schools would be the first to open, Clarinval said it was “much too early to say.”

The Budget Minister added that the economic impact of the corona crisis would be at least twice as heavy as that of the 2008 financial crisis. It will be almost as bad as in 1929, he said.

However, he noted that while the measures taken at the time had worsened the previous crisis, “this time around, all the measures that we take are aimed at minimising the economic and social impact so as to foster the economic recovery that will follow the gradual ending of the lockdown.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times