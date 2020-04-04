Consumer prices jump by up to 6.6%, Test-Achats notes

Supermarket prices have increased by about 6.6% during the novel Coronavirus crisis, Test-Achats said on Friday.

The consumer protection organisation noted the main increases at Carrefour and Colruyt, which, however, has remained cheaper despite the crisis.

The price of a basket of basic household goods went up, since 1 March, by 5% at Hypermarchés Carrefour, by 5% at Colruyt’s Collect& Go service, and by 6.6% at Colruyt itself. On the other hand, prices have remained stable at Aldi, Intermarché and Match.

A ban on promotions and reductions, which has since been lifted, played a major role in the consumer price increase, according to Test-Achats. An additional problem for consumers, it said, is that the cheapest version of a product is sometimes unavailable.

While the biggest price increase was at Colruyt, it was still the cheapest supermarket chain, according to Test-Achats. “The fact that Delhaize announced a general 5% price cut does not change anything in that regard,” it said.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times