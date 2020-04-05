Coronavirus: 19,691 confirmed cases in Belgium...

1,260 new patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium to 19,691.

The data does not reflect the exact number of people affected by Covid-19, since it depends on the number of people being tested.

164 people have died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, bringing a total of 1,447 deaths from coronavirus in Belgium.

However, for the first time, the number of people who left hospital in a day was greater than the number of new coronavirus patient admissions.

In the past 24 hours, 504 people were allowed to leave hospital and 499 were hospitalised, according to the national public health institute of Belgium, Sciensano’s daily report records.

Hospital admissions are seen by experts as the most reliable indicator of the progress of the disease in the population, and the fall in new admissions suggests that confinement measures are beginning to have an effect.

The institute adds that a total of 5,735 hospital beds in Belgium are occupied, 57 in the last 24 hours, including 1,261 in intensive care, an increase of only 16 since yesterday.

