 
Coronavirus: Testing capacity tops 10,000 per day in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 April, 2020
Latest News:
Police dismantle Flanders drug ring led by prison...
Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders...
22.4 degrees in Brussels, new daily record for...
Coronavirus: ICUs nearing maximum admission capacity in Limburg...
Coronavirus: Testing capacity tops 10,000 per day in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    Police dismantle Flanders drug ring led by prison inmate
    Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders from his living room
    22.4 degrees in Brussels, new daily record for 5 April
    Coronavirus: ICUs nearing maximum admission capacity in Limburg province
    Coronavirus: Testing capacity tops 10,000 per day in Belgium
    Brussels Minister asks drivers to not exceed 30 km/hour
    Coronavirus: Greece extends lockdown to 27 April
    Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth II to welcome Britons’ response
    Wearing a mask not necessary yet, says Belgium’s Health Minister
    Summer sales likely to be postponed until August
    Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders
    Coronavirus: 19,691 confirmed cases in Belgium
    USA: Two missing members of the Kennedy family now presumed dead
    95% of Brussels construction sites at standstill
    Spanish PM calls for Marshall Plan for post-virus Europe
    Coronavirus: Accountants worried of infection through clients paper documents
    Hay fever or coronavirus: what’s the difference?
    Coronavirus: Uncertain estimates of fatality rates
    Tributes to “boss of bosses” Philippe Bodson, victim of Covid-19
    Flemish minister calls for compensation for owners of homes at the coast
    View more

    Coronavirus: Testing capacity tops 10,000 per day in Belgium

    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    © Belga

    The rate at which Belgium is able to conduct novel Coronavirus tests each day has more than doubled in one week and now tops 10,000, the Office of Minister Philippe De Backer announced on Saturday.

    “Testing capacity is now over 10,000 tests per day in Belgium,” the minister’s office said, recalling that last week’s average varied between 3,500 and 4,000 tests per day.

    It added that the stock of sampling material had enabled hospitals to ramp up testing.

    Additionally, test criteria have been reviewed based on the increase in available capacity, in consultation with the Public Health Department’s Risk Management Group (RMG).

    Some 20,000 tests have been reserved for rest homes in the short term.

    The number of tests, based on the number of inhabitants in the various areas, for which the RMG has given its agreement is as follows: German-speaking Community (106); Wallonia (6,597); Brussels Capital Region (2,054) and Flanders (11,243).

    Over the weekend, regions will provide the task force with a list of rest and nursing homes for testing.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job