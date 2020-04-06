 
Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons
Monday, 06 April, 2020
    Coronavirus spreads across Belgium's prisons

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Infections of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported across Belgium’s prison system, with several inmates and many guards testing positive.

    Three inmates in Turnhout prison and one in the prison of Forest have been hospitalised according to information obtained by Belga News Agency. 

    53 other prisoners across several prisons were isolated after displaying mild symptoms of the virus. While they have not yet been tested, they are being medically monitored after experiencing coronavirus related symptoms such as fever.

    In addition, 32 prison guards have tested positive for the virus. 26 of these are recovering, while six guards have recovered and were able to go back to work.

    Recently, Belgium’s Central Council of Penitentiary Surveillance (CCSP) called for the freeing of “all prisoners who can be released” due to “overcrowded, and at times insalubrious” prisons, making it difficult to combat the coronavirus.

    The Brussels Times

