Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons...

Infections of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported across Belgium’s prison system, with several inmates and many guards testing positive.

Three inmates in Turnhout prison and one in the prison of Forest have been hospitalised according to information obtained by Belga News Agency.

53 other prisoners across several prisons were isolated after displaying mild symptoms of the virus. While they have not yet been tested, they are being medically monitored after experiencing coronavirus related symptoms such as fever.

Related Articles

In addition, 32 prison guards have tested positive for the virus. 26 of these are recovering, while six guards have recovered and were able to go back to work.

Recently, Belgium’s Central Council of Penitentiary Surveillance (CCSP) called for the freeing of “all prisoners who can be released” due to “overcrowded, and at times insalubrious” prisons, making it difficult to combat the coronavirus.

The Brussels Times