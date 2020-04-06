 
Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend...
Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons...
EU faces ‘biggest test’ in its history...
New coronavirus guidelines: car rides allowed for young...
Brussels police accused of assault during coronavirus check...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend
    Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons
    EU faces ‘biggest test’ in its history
    New coronavirus guidelines: car rides allowed for young families
    Brussels police accused of assault during coronavirus check
    Wallonia-Brussels Federation maintains ‘high’ credit rating
    Weddings, outings and telecom shops: Belgium’s lockdown measures updated
    Bart De Wever will not enforce ‘unclear’ coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: Over 70,000 deaths worldwide
    Austria announces phase-out of coronavirus lockdown
    Banks increase limit for contactless payments
    Coronavirus: Belgium reports 185 new deaths
    Belgian supermarket worker dies after testing positive for Covid-19
    Belgium in Brief: Taking Stock Of The Situation
    Coronavirus: some garbage will not be collected
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 20,814 confirmed cases
    Brussels Airlines postpones resuming flights until 15 May
    Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled
    Coronavirus: European stock markets are up
    Coronavirus: dozens of nursing homes report infection clusters
    View more

    Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels police issued nearly 500 fines and drew up nearly 200 reports while enforcing the measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) during the weekend.

    The Bruxelles Capitale – Ixelles police imposed 254 fines and issued 46 reports on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere. On Sunday, 234 people were fined and 145 reports were written up.

    “It mainly involved gatherings or people who did not respect the distance of one and a half metres,” she said. “In addition, we also had to stop a lot of cars with too many people in them, cars with people who were not living under the same roof, and cars with people who were making a non-essential journey.” Finally, some of the cases involved parties with people from different households, she said.

    Related Articles

     

    The people who had already received a fine were recorded in a report. Minors who were caught were also subject to a report as they cannot be punished with a fine.

    Comparatively, in Antwerp, whose Mayor Bart De Wever said there were some measures he refused to enforce, some 300 fines were written.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job