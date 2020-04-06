Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend...

Brussels police issued nearly 500 fines and drew up nearly 200 reports while enforcing the measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) during the weekend.

The Bruxelles Capitale – Ixelles police imposed 254 fines and issued 46 reports on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere. On Sunday, 234 people were fined and 145 reports were written up.

“It mainly involved gatherings or people who did not respect the distance of one and a half metres,” she said. “In addition, we also had to stop a lot of cars with too many people in them, cars with people who were not living under the same roof, and cars with people who were making a non-essential journey.” Finally, some of the cases involved parties with people from different households, she said.

The people who had already received a fine were recorded in a report. Minors who were caught were also subject to a report as they cannot be punished with a fine.

Comparatively, in Antwerp, whose Mayor Bart De Wever said there were some measures he refused to enforce, some 300 fines were written.

