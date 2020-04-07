 
Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom...
Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures...
Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy...
Coronavirus: Wuhan set to end lockdown...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 22,194 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures
    Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy
    Coronavirus: Wuhan set to end lockdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 22,194 confirmed cases
    Jogger tries to lick couple in Brussels
    Coronavirus: postponing summer sales ‘would be premature’
    Brussels hotel to shelter domestic violence victims amid coronavirus quarantine
    How to enjoy the Easter Holiday responsibly
    Denmark announces easing of coronavirus lockdown
    Coronavirus: recovered men called on to donate blood plasma
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
    Coronavirus: Still enough respirators but hospitals may face ethical dilemmas
    Coronavirus cases in Belgium: Who, what, where?
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Italy rises again
    Coronavirus: Police officers to wear bodycams
    Coronavirus: nearly 500 fines in Brussels last weekend
    Coronavirus spreads across Belgium’s prisons
    EU faces ‘biggest test’ in its history
    New coronavirus guidelines: car rides allowed for young families
    View more

    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom

    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    Participants were tested from their cars. Credit: Belga

    The researchers at the University of Mons whose recent study found a possible link between the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and the loss of taste and smell have moved to phase two of their research.

    Volunteers with recent anosmia (loss of taste) were screened with nasal swabs on Monday in the car park of the Epicura hospital near the Walloon city of Mons. Participants remained in their cars for the testing. All volunteers had anosmia as the only coronavirus symptom and had answered a questionnaire posted on the site of the University of Mons as part of the study.

    Related Articles

     

    The screening aimed to confirm whether these patients were indeed affected by the coronavirus and thus establish the definitive link between the disease and the ENT symptoms of loss of smell and taste.

    “Two more screening sessions are scheduled this week at the CHU Marie Curie in Charleroi and at a partner hospital in Brussels,” said Sven Saussez, one of the two researchers in charge. “We want to reach a corpus of 100 patients screened in this phase. The results are expected at the beginning of next week.”

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job