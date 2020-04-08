 
Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council...
Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000...
Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study...
Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens...
Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
    Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study suggests
    Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving
    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns
    Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases
    ‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO Europe boss
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    View more

    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    GSK will test at least 6,000 samples a day. Credit: Belga

    Leading vaccine manufacturer GSK is preparing for large-scale coronavirus (Covid-19) testing at its facility in Rixensart, Wallonia.

    By the weekend, GSK will be providing its infrastructure and staff free of charge to the Covid-19 task force led by Federal Minister Philippe De Backer. They will be testing at least 6,000 samples per day, the company said on Wednesday in a press release.

    “Thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, the company will be able to conduct these large-scale tests under the highest biosecurity conditions,” GSK wrote. The facilities are currently being rigorously tested.

    GSK will be working with tests based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) technology, which is said to be the most reliable form of testing and works by examining the sample’s DNA to trace any presence of the virus. The first results should be available within 24 hours, they said.

    The company, which has its headquarters in Belgium, plans to conduct these tests as long as necessary to deal with the Covid-19 in Belgium, and may if necessary further increase its analytical capabilities.

    “It is a huge advantage we have in Belgium to be able to count on GSK as a world leader in health based at home,” said Philippe De Backer, the Federal Minister in charge of Belgium’s coronavirus task force. “We are extremely grateful for this free and crucial assistance which will help us, all together, to cope with the pandemic.”

    GSK will also donate 10 tonnes of additional equipment to Belgian authorities, including cloth overalls, disposable aprons, gloves and soap.

    Belgium has counted 23,403 confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 5,668 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus in the hospital, marking the first decrease in the number of people requiring treatment.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job