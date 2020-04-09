 
Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations...
Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half...
Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’...
Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens...
Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations
    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
    Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’
    Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens
    Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home
    Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium will review lockdown on Wednesday
    Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to religious leaders
    Coronavirus: EU travel ban could extend until 15 May
    Tendency to obey social rules diminishes with time
    Coronavirus: ‘Timing is crucial’ in lifting lockdown
    Belgium turns to makeshift morgues as coronavirus deaths strain funeral homes
    Belgium in Brief: Save the Summer
    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    View more

    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Credit: Wikicommons

    Brussels Airlines will not fly to eight destinations until April 2021 because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

    For now, Brussels Airlines is still keeping all its planes on the ground until at least 15 May because of the virus. However, the pandemic will also have a long term impact on the airline company, as its has decided to scrap all its flights to Hanover (Germany), Valencia and Sevilla (Spain), Billund (Denmark), Santorini (Greece), Bristol (UK), Marrakesh (Morocco) and Moscow (Russia), for a year.

    “It is difficult to make predictions about the future, and the reason for scrapping destinations varies from destination to destination,” said Kim Daenen, spokesperson of Brussels Airlines, to De Standaard. “But in general, we do not expect the demand to return to 100% in the longer term,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, some destinations, such as Bristol, Billund and Hannover, are disappearing because Brussels Airlines has terminated its collaboration with CityJet, which operated flights for Brussels Airlines during the summer season, and as a result, there are five fewer aircraft available, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “It is logical that, in these circumstances, the external partners are the first to drop out,” said Daenen. “Whether those destinations will ever return to the offer, is not sure yet,” she added.

    Brussels Airlines is in acute need of money as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and has asked the government for a €200 million to keep it afloat.

    Its German parent company, Lufthansa, last week announced that the “restructuring of the Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines” would be “intensified.” However, it is not clear yet what that means.

    Passengers who had booked a flight to one of the cancelled destinations will be contacted by Brussels Airlines.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job